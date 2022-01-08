UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Mining Geologist, Assistant Director and other various posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 78 Junior Mining Geologists, Administrative Officer and other various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 is till January 27, 2022.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Assistant Editor (Oriya): 1 post
Assistant Director (Cost): 16 posts
Economic Officer: 4 posts
Lecturer: 4 posts
Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1 post
Administrative Officer: 1 post
Scientist ‘B’: 2 posts
Chemist: 5 posts
Junior Mining Geologist: 36 posts
Research Officer: 1 post
Assistant Professor: 7 posts
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. (c) Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.
Important dates
Closing date for submission of online recruitment application: January 27, 2022 (11:59 pm)
Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: January 28, 2022 (11:59 pm)
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” link
- Click on “Apply Now”
- Register with required credentials and apply for the vacancy
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Take a print for future use
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: upsc.gov.in