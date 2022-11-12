Search icon
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 160 Lecturer and other posts, know salary, how to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 1, 2022. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts in the organization.  

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts
Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post
Assistant Director: 13 Posts
Assistant Chemist: 1 Post
Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts
Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts
Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts
Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts
Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post
Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts
Lecturer: 9 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts. 

Application Fees: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

