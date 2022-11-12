UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 160 Lecturer and other posts, know salary, how to apply

File photo

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 1, 2022. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post

Assistant Director: 13 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 1 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts

Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts

Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post

Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts

Lecturer: 9 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts.

Application Fees: Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification