UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 11 posts approaching fast, check direct link to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the UPSC official website - www.upsconline.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts including that of Lecturer, Assistant Engineer, and others. The last date to apply for the same is April 28, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the UPSC official website - www.upsconline.nic.in. A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Notably, the last date for printing fully submitted online applications is till April 29, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts
Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts
Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post
Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post
Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post
Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

An application fee of Rs 25 will be levied on the customers and they will have to pay the fee only either by sending the money to any branch of the SBI by cash, using the net banking facility, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Click here for official notification 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website - www.upsconline.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'

Step 3: Select 'Apply Now' 

Step 4: Fill the form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee 

Step 6: Upload necessary documents, if required 

Step 7: Download the application form for future use. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Click here for the direct link to apply online

