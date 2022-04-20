UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 11 posts approaching fast, check direct link to apply

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts including that of Lecturer, Assistant Engineer, and others. The last date to apply for the same is April 28, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the UPSC official website - www.upsconline.nic.in. A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Notably, the last date for printing fully submitted online applications is till April 29, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post

Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 25 will be levied on the customers and they will have to pay the fee only either by sending the money to any branch of the SBI by cash, using the net banking facility, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website - www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS'

Step 3: Select 'Apply Now'

Step 4: Fill the form with the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Upload necessary documents, if required

Step 7: Download the application form for future use.