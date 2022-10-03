Search icon
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 37 posts at upsc.gov.in, check salary, last date to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in till October 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process soon for Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, Assistant Professor, and Veterinary Officer posts. Candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 13. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade III, 12 Prosecutor, 2 Assistant Professor, and 10 Veterinary Officer.  

UPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Prosecutor: 12 Posts
Specialist: 28 Posts
Assistant Professor: 2 Posts
Veterinary Officer: 10 Posts

UPSC recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:
Visit the official website UPSConline.nic.in
Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
Apply for the post, fill details
Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification

