UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Stenographer post on upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Stenographer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website--upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC Stenographer recruitment is November 29, 2022, up to 6 pm.

The candidates will have to fill in their application form online on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). In case the applicant has not yet registered in the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, the link of which is already available on the Commission’s website, he/she should register in this platform and thereafter proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

The online applications can be filled by the applicants from November 9, 2022, to November 29, 2022 (till 6:00 p.m.) after which the link will be disabled. The candidates must have the printed copy of the online application by the last date of the submission of the application, i.e. November 29, 2022.

The last date for receipt of the printed copy of the application in the Commission through proper channels is December 15, 2022. The complete printed copy of the application form duly verified/ certified by the concerned Head of Department/ Office must reach the Under Secretary (E-VI), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 on or before the prescribed date.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UPSC steno application link 2022

A new login page would open, click on the new registration (if not already registered)

Login using your registered Email ID and password

Apply for the UPSC recruitment via the login

Submit details and asked documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the form for future references