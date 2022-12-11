UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Archivist, Specialist, Scientist posts at upsc.gov.in

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Archivist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Archivist: 13 posts

Specialist Grade III: 5 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Archivist: Master’s Degree in History with a paper in Modern Indian History from a recognized university or institute. Diploma in Archives and Record Management from a recognised university or institute and two years’ experience in an Archives Office in a supervisory capacity or research or teaching of Modern Indian History at undergraduate level in a recognised institution or university;

Specialist Grade III: A recognized MBBS degree qualification. Three years of experience in the concerned Speciality or super-speciality after obtaining the first Postgraduate degree or five years of experience after obtaining the Post-graduate Diploma.

Scientist ‘B’: Master's degree in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute. Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Neutron Activation Analysis from a government-recognised organization or institution.

Application Fees

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification