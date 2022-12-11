Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Archivist, Specialist, Scientist posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Archivist, Specialist, Scientist posts at upsc.gov.in
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Archivist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Archivist: 13 posts
Specialist Grade III: 5 posts
Scientist ‘B’: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria: 

Archivist: Master’s Degree in History with a paper in Modern Indian History from a recognized university or institute. Diploma in Archives and Record Management from a recognised university or institute and two years’ experience in an Archives Office in a supervisory capacity or research or teaching of Modern Indian History at undergraduate level in a recognised institution or university; 

Specialist Grade III: A recognized MBBS degree qualification. Three years of experience in the concerned Speciality or super-speciality after obtaining the first Postgraduate degree or five years of experience after obtaining the Post-graduate Diploma. 

Scientist ‘B’: Master's degree in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute. Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Neutron Activation Analysis from a government-recognised organization or institution.

Application Fees

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Detailed Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.