UPSC Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 187 Assistant Engineer, other posts on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 187 Assistant Engineer, Assistant Commissioner, and others posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 14. 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Commissioner: 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: 157 Posts

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17 Posts

Administrative Officer: 9 Posts

Assistant Professor: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The detailed eligibility criteria for all the posts have been mentioned in the official notification of the recruitment drive, which is available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click here for the official UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions available must make the application fee payment of Rs 25 at the time of submitting the form. The fee can be submitted by visiting any SBI bank branch or through an online payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates from any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts are supposed to visit the website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and fill out the form with all the required details. The candidates then will be called in for an interview, where they will have to produce their documents.