UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for interested and eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist 'B' (Toxicology), and other posts. The online application process for the UPSC Recruitment 2022 will begin soon on the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is March 31, 2022.

The last date for printing a completely submitted online application is April 1, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Assistant Editor (Telugu) - 1 post

Photographic Officer, Scientist 'B' (Toxicology) - 1 post

Scientist 'B' (Toxicology) - 1 post

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) - 4 post

Driller-in-Charge - 3 post

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) - 23 post

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) - 3 post

System Analyst - 6 post

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) - 1 post

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) - 1 post

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) - 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Editor (Telegu)

(i) Degree from a recognised university

(ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship from a recognised university or institution.

Experience required;

(i) About five years' practical experience in a reliable capacity in a library of standing.

(ii) Command over the Telugu language.

For eligibility criteria, visit this link

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 - either by sending money to any SBI branch or by using a facility of the SBI or by utilising a visa/master credit/debit card.

The fee will be exempted for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates from all communities.

No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the online website - www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications through any other mode will not be accepted.