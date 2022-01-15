UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Mining Geologist, Assistant Editor, other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 78 Junior Mining Geologist, Assistant Editor and various Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Editor

No. Of Vacancy: 01

Post: Economic Officer

No. Of Vacancy: 04

Post: Administrative Officer

No. Of Vacancy: 01

Post: Mechanical Marine Engineer

No. Of Vacancy: 01

Post: Assistant Director

No. Of Vacancy: 16

Post: Lecturer

No. Of Vacancy: 04

Post: Scientist

No. Of Vacancy: 02

Post: Chemist

No. Of Vacancy: 05

Post: Junior Mining Geologist

No. Of Vacancy: 36

Post: Research Officer

No. Of Vacancy: 01

Post: Assistant Professor

No. Of Vacancy: 07

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Editor: Degree of a recognized university, Degree or Diploma in Librarianship & five years practical experience in a responsible capacity in a Library of standing.

Economic Officer: Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics of a recognized University & Two years’ experience of conducting economic investigation or research.

Administrative Officer: Graduate Degree from a recognized university & Two years’ experience of Administration, Accounts and Establishment work.

Mechanical Marine Engineer: Degree in Mechanical Engineering (BE/B.Tech) or Marine Engineering or Automobile Engineering & Five years experience in operation, maintenance, troubleshooting of marine diesel engines, auxiliaries, ship board marine mechanical equipments OR Bachelor Degree & Marine Engineering Officer ClassII Certificate with Relevant Experience. 40 Years

Assistant Director: A qualification recognized for enrolment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Lecturer: Masters’ Degree in Occupational Therapy from a recognized University.

Scientist: Master’s Degree (M.Sc) in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University & Three years of experience.

Chemist: Master’s degree in Chemistry and three years of experience in chemical analysis of ores and minerals.

Junior Mining Geologist Master’s Degree in applied Geology or Geology and three years of experience in carrying out geological appraisals of minerals or ore deposits or research/teaching experience in the field of Geology or Applied Geology.

Research Officer: Master’s Degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work or Anthropology or Economics or Statistics or Geography & Relevant Experience.

Assistant Professor: Degree in Ayurveda Medicine & Post Graduate Degree in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Net Banking/any Branch of SBI by Cash.

For UR/OBC/EWS male Candidate: 25/-

For ST/SC/PwBD/Women: no fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online through the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in.

Last date for online application submission: January 27, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 28, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification: upsconline.nic.in/ora