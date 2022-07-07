UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, other posts at upsconline.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited several applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, and Aeronautical Officer, among others. The last date to apply for the same is July 14, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via UPSC's official website - www.upsconline.nic.in. A total of 13 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts

Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 04 posts

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 (Rupees Twenty Five) only either by sending the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community will be expemted from paying the fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website - www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS' on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on 'Apply Now'

Step 4: Fill out the application form by providing accurate details.

Step 5: Upload all the important documents, as asked.

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if any.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future use.