UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 posts at upsconline.nic.in – Know how to apply, application fee

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 78 posts under various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the online recruitment applications (ORA) on the official UPSC website-- upsconline.nic.in. UPSC to recruit Assistant Professors, Lecturer, Scientists, Chemists, and other posts through this recruitment drive. The application process will conclude on January 27, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

- Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

- Click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ link available on the appeared homepage.

- Click on the 'Apply now’ tab against the interesting posts

- A login page would appear on the screen

- Enter your required credentials

- Upload the necessary documents

- Take a printout for future use

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

How to Apply: Candidates must apply online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected. Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like, Date of Birth, Experience, Desirable Qualifications etc. or any other information, separately against each claim in pdf file in such a way that the file size does not exceed 1 MB for the respective aforesaid modules and 2 MB for the “upload other documents” module and is legible when a printout is taken.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification: upsconline.nic.in/ora