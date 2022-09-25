Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, other posts, check salary, last date to apply

UPSC recruitment drive will fill 37 vacancies, of which 28 are for Specialist Grade III, 12 Prosecutor, 2 Assistant Professor, 10 Veterinary Officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, other posts, check salary, last date to apply
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, Assistant Professor, and Veterinary Officer posts. Candidates can apply through the official website UPSConline.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 13. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade III, 12 Prosecutor, 2 Assistant Professor, and 10 Veterinary Officer.  

UPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Prosecutor: 12 Posts
Specialist: 28 Posts
Assistant Professor: 2 Posts
Veterinary Officer: 10 Posts

UPSC recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:
Visit the official website UPSConline.nic.in
Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
Apply for the post, fill details
Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.