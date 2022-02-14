UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 33 posts at upsconline.nic.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for 33 Stores Officer, Assistant Mineral Economist, Assistant Professor and various posts. The last date to apply is March 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Stores Officer (DRDO)

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: Level- 7

Post: Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence)

No. of Vacancy: 14

Pay Scale: Level- 10

Post: Assistant Professor (History)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Level- 10

Post: Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)

No. of Vacancy: 07

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Stores Officer: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognised university and should have three years of experience.

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering and Three years experience.

Assistant Professor (History): Candidate must have a Master’s Degree level in History from an Indian University and the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) OR PhD Degree.

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Candidate must have a Degree in Ayurveda Medicine and A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/speciality concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Net Banking/any Branch of SBI by Cash.

For UR/OBC/EWS Candidate: 25/-

For ST/SC/PwBD/Women: NO Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in.

Last Date for Take Printout of Online Application: March 03, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

Notification: upsconline.nic.in/ora