UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 187 Assistant Engineer, other posts on upsc.gov.in- Check eligibility, dates here

UPSC has invited candidates to apply for over 180 vacancies in the organization. Check details of the recruitment here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 08:11 PM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for as many as 187 posts in the organization. The notice has been released on the official website of UPSC.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit people for several posts of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Commissioner, and others in the organization. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is January 14. 2022. The detailed notification for the same is available on the official website.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Commissioner: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: 157 Posts
  • Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17 Posts
  • Administrative Officer: 9 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 2 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The detailed eligibility criteria for all the posts have been mentioned in the official notification of the recruitment drive, which is available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click here for the official UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates who wish to apply for the positions available must make the application fee payment of Rs 25 at the time of submitting the form. The fee can be submitted by visiting any SBI bank branch or through an online payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates from any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts are supposed to visit the website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and fill out the form with all the required details. The candidates then will be called in for an interview, where they will have to produce their documents.

