UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 Investigator Grade-I and other posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to apply

Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for 15 Investigator Grade I and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Extension Officer: 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 Posts

Investigator Grade-I: 12 Posts

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification