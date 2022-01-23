UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Assistant Professor, other positions - Check Salary, Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for eligible candidates for recruitment of various positions including Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment on the official website of the Commission - upsc.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the recruitment is on or before 10 February 2022.

As per the notification, the Commission is looking to hire 8 positions:

- Senior Administrative Officer

- Assistant Employment Officer,

- Sub Regional Employment Officer

- Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)

Salary:

Candidates selected for the position of Senior Administrative Officer and Assistant Professor will be given a salary under Pay Matrix Level 10. While candidates selected for Sub Regional Employment Officer will be given a salary under Pay Matrix Level 7.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Assistant Professor: The candidate should have a bachelor or Masters degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university or institute.

Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years for recruitment to the posts of Senior Administrative Officer and Assistant Installation Officer and 30 years for the post of Sub Regional Employment Officer.

However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

All eligible candidates can apply online for UPSC Recruitment 2022 at the official website upsconline.nic.in by 10 February 2022. For this, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.25. For more details, you can check the official website.