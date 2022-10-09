UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process for 37 posts to conclude soon at upsc.gov.in, check salary, last date

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process next week for Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, Assistant Professor, and Veterinary Officer posts. Candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is October 13. This UPSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade III, 12 Prosecutor, 2 Assistant Professor, and 10 Veterinary Officer.

UPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Prosecutor: 12 Posts

Specialist: 28 Posts

Assistant Professor: 2 Posts

Veterinary Officer: 10 Posts

UPSC recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website UPSConline.nic.in

Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification