UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies in I&B, MHA and other ministries - Salary, eligibility and other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 46 posts in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare. The interested candidates can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission — upsconline.nic.in— and interested candidates are required to fill and submit the same on or before August 12.

The salary scale for these vacancies is based on the 7th CPC pay matrix. The last date to submit applications is August 12, 2021 (23:59 hrs) and the last date to print applications is August 13, 2021 (23:59 hrs). Candidates are requested to apply on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in and not write to the Commission for Application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 details:

Post: Assistant Director in Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

No. of Vacancy: 3

Post: Assistant Director in Directorate of Plant Protection (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare)

No. of Vacancy: 1

Post: Research Officer (Ministry of Home Affairs)

No. of Vacancy: 8

Post: Senior Grade of Indian Information Service (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

No. of Vacancy: 34

UPSC Recruitment 2021 application fee details as mentioned in the notification: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/ Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/ EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.