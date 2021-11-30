UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 20 posts on upsc.gov.in SOON- Check eligibility, age limit here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive for multiple posts across the agency, and the last date to apply for the same is approaching soon. Candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC.

Candidates must note that UPSC is recruiting for the posts of Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), and others through the website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can apply on or before the last date of the online submission of forms, which is December 16, 2021. Other details regarding the recruitment drive are mentioned below-

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important details

Commencement of online application- November 2021

Last date to submit online form- December 16, 2021

Last date for printing a submitted online application- December 17, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Professor (Control System): 1

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 1

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 1

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering): 1

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 2

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 1

Tutor: 14

Total vacancies- 21

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official websites of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in, and filling the online application form. Candidates must also take a printout of the form for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Professor (Control System): 50 years

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering):43 years

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 40 years

Tutor: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Professor- The candidate must have a PhD Degree with First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Control System Engineering/ Embedded System Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Controls and Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical Engineering. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Associate Professor- The candidate must have a PhD Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science and experience of eight years in teaching, research. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Tutor- Candidate must have a Masters’ degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.