UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Sub Divisional Engineer posts on upsc.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for various posts such as Sub Divisional Engineer, Civil in the office of Chief Engineer cum Special Secretary, Engineering in the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply is December 30, 2021. The last day to print the application form is December 31, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Posts: 6 vacancies for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) in the office of the Chief Engineer-Cum-Special Secretary (Engineering), Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department, Chandigarh Administration

Pay Scale: Rs. 15600-39100/-(PB-3) + Rs. 5400/-(Grade Pay).

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Candidates can apply till December 30, 2021

Candidates can print the application form till December 31, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit is 35 years. It may be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website-upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS" link

Step 3. Click on notification "Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil)" link.

Step 4. Click on Apply Now option

Step 5. Read the all terms and conditions

Step 6. Upload your required documents including Education Qualification, Caste Certificate and others.

Step 7. Save the application form for future use

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

