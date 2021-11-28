UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Associate Professor and other posts at upsc.gov.in - Check eligibility, last date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for various posts such as Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering), and Tutor in College of Nursing.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website -- upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 21 positions in the organisation.

The last date to apply is December 16, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is December 17, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Professor (Control System): 1 post

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 1 post

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 1 post

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering): 1 post

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 2 posts

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 1 post

Tutor: 14 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Professor: Candidate must have a PhD Degree with First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Control System Engineering/ Embedded System Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Controls and Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical Engineering. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Associate Professor: Candidate must have a PhD Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science and experience of eight years in teaching, research. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Tutor: Candidate must have a Masters’ degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Last date to apply: December 16, 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: December 17, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification: upsc.gov.in