Education

Education

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply to the post of Deputy Secretary level officer - know how

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 05:26 PM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an online notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Secretary level officers in different Ministries/Departments on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before May 3, 2021.

A total of 13 vacancies for the post of Deputy Secretary in various departments will be filled through this recruitment process.

These departments include the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Department of School Education and Literacy, Environment Policy, Food Processing, Manufacturing Sector, Urban Water Management, Mining Legislation and Policy, Sagarmala and PPP, Electricity Distribution, Rural Livelihood, Information Technologies, and Iron/Steel Industry.

"The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs 1,19,000 including DA, TPT Allowance & HRA in present level)," reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have at least a bachelor's degree in the relevant trade. The minimum qualification for some jobs is a postgraduate (PG) degree.

Candidates with a minimum of 10 years' experience will be given preference at the time of recruitment.

Age limit for UPSC Recruitment 2021

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 55 years. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms.

Pay Scale for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Candidates can be given a salary of up to Rs 2 lakh (2,21,000). They will be given salary on the basis of the 7th pay commission scale, pay level -14 / 13.

