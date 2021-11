UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, salary up to Rs 2.18 lakh – Check last date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Joint Assistant Director, Senior Assistant Controller of Mines and various posts. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 36 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

The last date for Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is December 2, 2021. The last date for printing of a completely submitted online application is December 3, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 details:

Professor (Electrical Engineering): 1 Post

Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering): 3 Posts

Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering): 3 Posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering): 7 Posts

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering): 5 Posts

Joint Assistant Director: 3 Posts

Deputy Director: 6 Posts

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines: 8 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary Details:

Professor (Electrical Engineering): Academic Level -14

Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering): Academic Level 13A1 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 1,31,400 (Revised).

Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/Information Technology Engineering): Academic Level 13A1 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 1,31,400 (Revised).

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering): Academic Level 10 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700 (Revised).

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/Information Technology Engineering): Academic Level 10 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700 (Revised).

Joint Assistant Director: Pay Level- 8.

Deputy Director of Employment: Level-11

Senior Assistant Controller of Mine: Pay Level- 11.

