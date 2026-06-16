UPSC Prelims Result out: 13343 candidates qualify, CSE merit list announced at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), one of the India's toughest exams, will soon release the Preliminary exam results. Those who are successfull in clearing the UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 will move to the next step- the Mains.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE), one of the India's toughest exams, has released the Preliminary exam results. Those who are successfull in clearing the UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 will move to the next step- the Mains. This year, 13,343 candidates have successfully qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

The UPSC has announced vacancies for 1,016 posts under the Civil Services Examination. According to the commission, 1,046 candidates have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination through by clearing the CSE Prelims 2026.

Around 8.19 lakh candidates registered for the exam, but only about 5 lakh candidates appeared on the examination day, accounting for roughly 67 per cent of the total.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: Where To Check?

After the merit list will be out, candidates can check their names with scores in a PDF file by filing in their roll numbers on the commission’s website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check marks

Step 1 – Open upsc.gov.in.

Step 2 – The section of What’s New or Written Results will be visible on the homepage.

Step 3 – There click on the link of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Result.

Step 4 – Upon clicking, a PDF file will open in front of you. This is the merit list.

This year, the UPSC released the CSE exam provisional answer key on May 28th, only four days after the exam concluded, marking the first time the Commission has published an answer key. In another move, the Commission also removed a controversial question from GS Paper 1.