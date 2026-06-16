UPSC Prelims Result 2026: Why did fewer candidates qualify for civil services and IFoS mains this year? Here's what we know

UPSC Prelims 2026 results are out, with fewer candidates qualifying for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Mains compared to last year. A total of 13,343 candidates cleared CSE Prelims, while IFoS shortlisted 1,046 candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026, revealing a significant change in the number of candidates moving ahead to the next stage.

While thousands of aspirants have cleared the preliminary examination, the data shows that fewer candidates have been shortlisted for both the Civil Services Main Examination and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Main Examination compared to last year.

The decline indicates a more competitive selection process and a narrower path for aspirants aiming for some of India's most prestigious government services.

Civil services mains shortlist drops compared to 2025

According to the latest figures, 13,343 candidates have qualified for the Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

This number is lower than last year's figure of 14,161 candidates who were shortlisted for the Mains examination.

The reduction comes at a time when the number of vacancies has also decreased. The Civil Services Examination 2026 has announced 1,016 vacancies, compared to 1,087 vacancies in 2025.

IFoS shortlist sees major decline

The Indian Forest Service examination witnessed an even sharper drop in shortlisted candidates. Only 1,046 candidates have qualified for the IFoS Main Examination 2026, compared to 2,116 candidates shortlisted in 2025.

The decline is notable considering that the number of vacancies has fallen from 150 last year to 80 this year. The significant reduction has led to discussions among aspirants and experts about whether the cut-off marks increased or whether UPSC adopted a stricter screening approach.

Qualified candidates must complete DAF process

For candidates who cleared the Preliminary Examination, the next important step is completing the Detailed Application Form (DAF) process.

UPSC has instructed successful candidates to submit their online DAF between June 19 and June 28. The process includes submitting personal details, paying applicable fees, and providing service and cadre preferences.

The Commission has also clarified that even candidates who do not need to make any changes must complete the form submission process. Failure to do so could result in candidates being unable to receive their e-Admit Cards for the Main Examination.

Bigger challenge awaits in UPSC mains

Clearing the Preliminary Examination is considered one of the toughest stages of the UPSC selection process, but the Main Examination remains the decisive phase.

With fewer candidates now competing for limited vacancies, the competition is expected to become even more intense. The descriptive nature of the Mains examination will test candidates on their analytical ability, knowledge, and writing skills.

Those who clear the Main Examination will move on to the Personality Test, which forms the final stage of the selection process.

Narrower road to India's top government services

For thousands of aspirants, qualifying UPSC Prelims 2026 is a major achievement. However, the latest numbers highlight how challenging the journey remains.

With fewer candidates advancing and limited vacancies available, every stage of the examination has become increasingly competitive for those aspiring to join the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other central services.