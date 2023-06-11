Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 expected soon at upsc.gov.in, know how to download Civil Services Preliminary result

Once released, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 expected soon at upsc.gov.in, know how to download Civil Services Preliminary result
File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to announce the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) soon. UPSC Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Once released, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. 

“Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test,” UPSC Information Brochure mentioned. 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result: Official Websites to Track

  • upsc.gov.in
  • upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
  • Go to the What’s New section.
  • Click on the “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” link
  • A new webpage will open on the screen.
  • Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.