UPSC Prelims Result 2023 expected soon at upsc.gov.in, know how to download Civil Services Preliminary result

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to announce the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) soon. UPSC Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Once released, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

“Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test,” UPSC Information Brochure mentioned.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result: Official Websites to Track

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result: Steps to Download