UPSC Prelims Result 2023 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, DIRECT LINK here; 14624 candidates pass

File photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE). UPSC Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. A total of 14624 candidates pass the UPSC Prelims exams.

The UPSC main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2023. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

“Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test,” UPSC Information Brochure mentioned.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result: Official Websites to Track

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: RESULT

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023: RESULT

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result: Steps to Download