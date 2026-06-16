UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: What's next for qualified candidates? Check step-by-step guide and previous years' cutoffs

UPSC has announced the Civil Services Prelims Result for 2026 on its official website. A total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination. Check here to see what comes next for the qualified candidates.

UPSC has announced the civil services prelims result 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam of UPSC 2026 can check their results by entering their roll number. A total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services Mains Examination. The commission had conducted the UPSC Prelims exam on May 24.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Out: How can candidates check their Prelims Scorecard

Candidates can check the scorecard of UPSC Prelims from the steps below.

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026' link. Open the UPSC Prelims result PDF. Search for the application number or roll number. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

What next for qualified candidates?

UPSC has announced that all qualified candidates must log in to the official portal between June 19 and June 28, 2026, to complete mandatory formalities for the Main examination. These include:

Payment of the Rs 200 examination fee (except for exempted categories such as women, PwBD, SC and ST candidates)

Submission or updation of scribe details, assistive devices and large-font question paper requirements

Filling and confirmation of cadre preferences

The commission has clarified that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents must log in, verify their details and submit the application form during this window. Failure to do so will prevent the generation of the e-admit card and make candidates ineligible to appear in the Main examination.

When will UPSC CSE Mains 2026 be held?

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, is expected to be conducted later this year, on August 21, as per the UPSC examination calendar.

Candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will subsequently be called for the Personality Test (Interview), after which the final merit list will be prepared.

Check previous years' cutoffs

Here's a look at the previous years’ cutoff of UPSC Prelims.

UPSC Prelims Cutoff 2025

Category Cut-Off General 87.98 EWS 85.96 OBC 87.28 SC 79.27 ST 74.23

UPSC Prelims Cutoff 2024