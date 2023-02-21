Search icon
UPSC Prelims 2023 registration last date for CSE, IFS exams today, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Candidates who are interested in applying for UPSC IAS 2023 exam can do so via the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Prelims 2023 application form will be available till 6 pm today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

UPSC Prelims 2023 registration last date for CSE, IFS exams today, apply at upsconline.nic.in
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Prelims 2023 registration is all set to end today for CSE and IFS exams. Candidates who are interested in applying for UPSC IAS 2023 exam can do so via the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Prelims 2023 application form will be available till 6 pm today. 

UPSC Prelims 2023 Exam Date 

UPSC Prelims 2023 exam is all set to be conducted on May 28, 2023. UPSC IFS 2023 exam will be held on May 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam will get their admit card before the exam. 

UPSC Prelims 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC Prelims 2023 CSE link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open - UPSC CSE notification and application link 

Step 4: Click on the application link 

Step 5: Check and fill in the UPSC CSE application form 2023 

Step 6: Submit details and the documents that are asked for 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit your form 

Step 8: Take a printout for future use. 

The Civil Services Exam will have two stages - Prelims and Mains. The UPSC CSE Preliminary exam will be Objective Type and will be held effectively for the selection of candidates for the Mains exam. 

UPSC Mains exam stage includes a Written exam which will be followed by an Interview/Personality Test. Candidates who will pass through all the stages of UPSC recruitment are then selected for several Services and posts.

