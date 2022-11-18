UPSC NDA Result 2022 DECLARED: Rubin Singh tops NDA, NA Final Result, check topper list here

File photo

The UPSC NDA, NA Final Result 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC NDA Result 2022 is available on the official website – upsc.gov.in on November 17, 2022. Rubin Singh os the topper of UPSC NDA, NA 2022 Final Result followed by Anushka Anil Borde and Vaishnavi Gorde at the second and third positions respectively

According to the UOSC notification, a total of 519 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th April, 2022 and the subsequent Interviews held by the

Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and Naval Academy for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The list of toppers has been shared below:

UPSC NDA Result 2022: List of toppers (ranks and names)

1: Rubin Singh

2: Anushka Anil Borde

3: Vaishnavi Gorde

4: Aditya Vasu Rana

5: Sourya Ray

6: Ishant Kothiyal

7: Akash Kumar

8: Gaurav Singh

9: Aayush Sharma

10: Adarsh Rai

The result is also available on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. However, the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

