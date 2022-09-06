Search icon
UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 question papers out at upsc.gov.in: All important details here

UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 question papers have been published for the exam conducted on September 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 2022 | Photo: File

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published question papers for the second phase of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy; and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2022. 

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 exam can now check their result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted NDA and NA 2 and CDS 2 examinations on September 4 at test centres across the country.

UPSC NDA and NA, CDS 2 2022 question paper: How to download 

  • Visit official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the active examinations page
  • Open 'National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (2), 2022’ or Combined Defence Services Examination (2), 2022, as required
  • Select the question paper you want to check
  • Download the PDF file.

