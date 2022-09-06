UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 question papers out at upsc.gov.in: All important details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published question papers for the second phase of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy; and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 exam can now check their result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted NDA and NA 2 and CDS 2 examinations on September 4 at test centres across the country.
UPSC NDA and NA, CDS 2 2022 question paper: How to download
