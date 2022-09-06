UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 question papers out at upsc.gov.in: All important details here

UPSC NDA, NA, CDS 2 2022 | Photo: File

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published question papers for the second phase of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy; and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA, and CDS 2 exam can now check their result from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted NDA and NA 2 and CDS 2 examinations on September 4 at test centres across the country.

UPSC NDA and NA, CDS 2 2022 question paper: How to download

Visit official website-- upsc.gov.in

On the home page, click on the active examinations page

Open 'National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (2), 2022’ or Combined Defence Services Examination (2), 2022, as required

Select the question paper you want to check

Download the PDF file.

