UPSC NDA & NA (II) 2019 results declared on upsc.gov.in

The result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination was released by Union Public Service Commission or UPSC. The result has been released on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination were held on November 17 2019.

Candidates with the names and roll numbers provided on the Commission page have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA

Based on the NDA result and the interview process to be held by the SSB, candidates will be selected for various courses.

According to UPSC official notification, the news session will commence from July 2, 2020.

Here’s how you can check your result.

Step 1: Log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that shows the link of UPSC NDA result 2019.

Step 3: Click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter your registration id or roll number.

All the best for your results.

About the National Defence Academy:

The National Defence Academy (NDA) trains cadets of three services, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, together before they are summoned on a pre-commissioning training in the respective academies. It offers only a full-time residential undergraduate programme, which offers candidates a choice between two streams. While the Science Stream offers subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science, the Humanities stream offers studies in History, Economics, Politics Science, Geography and Languages.

For updates you can visit website- www.upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in