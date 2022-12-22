UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023 notification released at upsc gov.in, know how to apply for 395 posts

File photo

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) NDA & NA Exam I 2023 on December 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC NDA 2023 through the official website--upsc gov.in and apply through the UPSC OTR. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023.

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Vacancy Details

Army: 208 posts

Navy: 42 posts

Air Force: 120 posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 posts

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Eligibility Criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the detailed notification available at upsconline.nic.in.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 21, 2022

Closing date of application: January 10, 2023

Correction window: January 18 to January 24, 2023

UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2023: Notification