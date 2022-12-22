UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023 notification released at upsc gov.in, know how to apply for 395 posts

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) NDA & NA Exam I 2023 on December 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC NDA 2023 through the official website--upsc gov.in and apply through the UPSC OTR. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is January 10, 2023.
UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Vacancy Details
Army: 208 posts
Navy: 42 posts
Air Force: 120 posts
Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 posts
UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Eligibility Criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the detailed notification available at upsconline.nic.in.
How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of application: December 21, 2022
Closing date of application: January 10, 2023
Correction window: January 18 to January 24, 2023