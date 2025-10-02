UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Candidates can now check their results through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results for the UPSC NDA NA 2 2025. Candidates can now check their results through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Candidates must visit the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, and click on the shortlisted candidates list PDF in order to view and download the list of shortlisted applicants. A PDF of the UPSC NDA, NA II shortlisted applicants list will be displayed for download. Save the PDF of the UPSC NDA and NA II shortlisted applicants list, then take a print out.

“On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in”, says the official notice.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result