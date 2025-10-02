UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
What makes Pakistan’s Fateh-4 missile test a concern for India?
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra request Bombay High Court to suspend Look Out Circular issued against them so that they can...
Karan Kundrra reacts to ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect cheating claims in now-deleted post: 'These cruel elite women can...'
Two Delta Jets collide at NYC's LaGuardia Airport, videos show wings crashing cockpit of another plane, WATCH
Donald Trump admin puts 100% pharma tariffs on hold, White House issues statement, US president says…
Meet actress, who quit films after working in just one film with Shah Rukh Khan, now her husband is three times richer than King Khan
Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari movie review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor bring 90s' no-brainer back in loud, funny rom-com
100 years of RSS: Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on US President Trump's tariffs on India, says 'dependence must not..., swadeshi...'
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
EDUCATION
Candidates can now check their results through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results for the UPSC NDA NA 2 2025. Candidates can now check their results through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.
Candidates must visit the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, and click on the shortlisted candidates list PDF in order to view and download the list of shortlisted applicants. A PDF of the UPSC NDA, NA II shortlisted applicants list will be displayed for download. Save the PDF of the UPSC NDA and NA II shortlisted applicants list, then take a print out.
“On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in”, says the official notice.