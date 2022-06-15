UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy or UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021 on June 14, 2022. Candidates can now check their NDA, NA 2 Final Results online on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 written exam was held last year, on November 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill 400 posts through National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2021.

UPSC NDA -II 2021 Exam Selection is based on Written Test and SSB Test/Interview.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021: Steps to check

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Final Result - NDA, NA 2 Exam 2021’ link available on the homepage. NDA, NA 2 result 2021 PDF will appear on the screen Scroll and find your name in the list of shortlisted candidates. Also read the instructions given on page 1 of UPSC NDA, NA 2 result.

The official notice reads, "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC."

