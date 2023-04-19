Search icon
UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Result 2022 out: How and where to check, list of toppers here

UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

UPSC NDA, NA Final Result 2022 | Photo: PTI (Represtative)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the result for UPSC NDA, NA 2022 on April 17. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA examination 2022 was conducted on September 4, 2022.

Candidates should know that the results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. UPSC has released the PDF having the names and roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam.

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2022: Toppers list

  • Anurag Sangwan
  • Kushagra Durgapal
  • Tejas Pratap
  • Abhinav Arya
  • Ayush Kumar
  • Sarthak Kaushik
  • Ankit Abhinav
  • Shivraj Singh Pacchai
  • Sasanapuri Teja
  • Vivek Joshi

UPSC NDA, NA II Final Result 2022: How to check online

  • Go to the official website upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on link which reads “Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”
  • A pdf will open up on the screen
  • Go through the same and download it
  • Take its printout for future reference
  • The complete list of qualified candidates has been attached above. For more details, one can go to the official website.

