UPSC NDA, NA 2 Final Result 2022 out: How and where to check, list of toppers here

UPSC NDA, NA Final Result 2022 | Photo: PTI (Represtative)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the result for UPSC NDA, NA 2022 on April 17. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA examination 2022 was conducted on September 4, 2022.

Candidates should know that the results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. UPSC has released the PDF having the names and roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam.

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2022: Toppers list

Anurag Sangwan

Kushagra Durgapal

Tejas Pratap

Abhinav Arya

Ayush Kumar

Sarthak Kaushik

Ankit Abhinav

Shivraj Singh Pacchai

Sasanapuri Teja

Vivek Joshi

Read: SBI PO Final Result 2023 Declared: How to download, website, other details here

UPSC NDA, NA II Final Result 2022: How to check online