UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022: Name-wise result declared at upsc.gov.in, know steps to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) 1 name-wise results 2022 today on the official website. However UPSC NDA, NA 1 results 2022 have been declared online on May 9, 2022. Candidates can check the result PDF through the official website - upsc.gov.in.

A total of 8,247 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates who have cleared are now eligible to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2023.

UPSC NDA and NA Exam (I) 2022 was conducted on April 10, 2022. The marksheet of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022: Steps to download name-wise result PDF

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in. Click on the 'Written Result - NDA, NA 1 Exam 2022 (Name Wise)' link available on the homepage. Click on NDA, NA 1 result PDF file. Check your name in the list of shortlisted candidates. Download the result PDF, if required.

In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of the SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail is forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in.