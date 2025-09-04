Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE

The UPSC CDS 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in three sessions.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for these prestigious defence entrance exams can now download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA and CDS 2 exams 2025 will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Find ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination II 2025,’ link

Step 3: The login page opens in a new tab

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before downloading the admit card

Step 5: Agree to the terms and conditions and proceed towards downloading the call letter

Step 6: Select any of the options-registration number or roll number

Step 7: Click the ‘Submit’ button

Step 8: NDA/CDS admit card appears on the screen

Step 9: Download the admit card and take its printout

Get a direct link HERE

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Examination Schedule

The CDS exam is scheduled for three sessions -- English from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., General Knowledge from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Elementary Mathematics from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The NDA and NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions. The first session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"A candidate, whose photograph on his/her e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph, will have to bring a photo identity card along with three (03) passport size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking,” the official notice said.

