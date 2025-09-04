UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE

The UPSC CDS 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in three sessions.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for these prestigious defence entrance exams can now download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA and CDS 2 exams 2025 will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Find ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination II 2025,’ link

Step 3: The login page opens in a new tab

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before downloading the admit card

Step 5: Agree to the terms and conditions and proceed towards downloading the call letter

Step 6: Select any of the options-registration number or roll number

Step 7: Click the ‘Submit’ button

Step 8: NDA/CDS admit card appears on the screen

Step 9: Download the admit card and take its printout

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Examination Schedule

The CDS exam is scheduled for three sessions -- English from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., General Knowledge from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Elementary Mathematics from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The NDA and NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions. The first session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"A candidate, whose photograph on his/her e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph, will have to bring a photo identity card along with three (03) passport size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking,” the official notice said.