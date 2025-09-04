UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in; check steps to download, direct link HERE

Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows
EDUCATION
The UPSC CDS 2 exam is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2025, and will be conducted in three sessions.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for these prestigious defence entrance exams can now download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA and CDS 2 exams 2025 will be conducted on September 14, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC
Step 2: Find ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination II 2025,’ link
Step 3: The login page opens in a new tab
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before downloading the admit card
Step 5: Agree to the terms and conditions and proceed towards downloading the call letter
Step 6: Select any of the options-registration number or roll number
Step 7: Click the ‘Submit’ button
Step 8: NDA/CDS admit card appears on the screen
Step 9: Download the admit card and take its printout
Get a direct link HERE
The CDS exam is scheduled for three sessions -- English from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., General Knowledge from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Elementary Mathematics from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The NDA and NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions. The first session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"A candidate, whose photograph on his/her e-Admit Card is not clear or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph, will have to bring a photo identity card along with three (03) passport size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking,” the official notice said.