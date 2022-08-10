Search icon
UPSC NDA 2022 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in : Details here

UPSC NDA admit card will be released at upsc.gov.in soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

UPSC NDA 2022 admit card to be out soon at upsc.gov.in : Details here
UPSC NDA 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC is expected to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy, NDA/NA 2 examination 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the UPSC NDA admit card from the official website-- upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC NDA admit card will carry all important details including venue and reporting time. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre, without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to entre the exam hall. 

UPSC NDA/NA 2 exam 2022 is scheduled for September 4. The examination would be conducted in two shifts. Students have to appear for both. Paper 1 would be Mathematics which would be of 2.5 hours and carry 300 marks. The second paper or Paper 2 would be General Ability Test which would be for 2.5 hours and carry 600 marks.

This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 400 vacancies. Candidates who qualify for the written examination would then have to appear for the SSC interview round. Final results would be released based on performance in written as well as interview round.

