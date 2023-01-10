UPSC NDA 2023 Registration ends TODAY, check steps to apply for 395 posts at upsconline.nic.in

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the application window for the 2023 National Defence Academy’s NDA 1 today, January 10. The application link has been active since December 21, 2022. The period of withdrawal for NDA 1 applications will begin on January 18 and will continue till January 24. The NDA 1 2023 exam will be held on April 16.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA exam through the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates whose applications will be accepted can then participate in the recruiting process. A total of 395 positions in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) will be filled. 19 out of these openings are reserved for women candidates.

The written exam will select the application qualifying for the interview, medical board, and other boards. Male and female applicants who are unmarried and were born between July 2, 2004, and July 1, 2007, can apply for the posts.

UPSC NDA Registration Process 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NDA 1 2023 link after selecting 'Active Examinations'

Step 3: Candidates will then have to get themselves registered on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal.

Step 4: Complete the application form by filling in all the important information.

Step 5: Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Once the application fee is paid, candidates can submit the UPSC NDA Application Form.