Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC NDA 2023 Registration ends TODAY, check steps to apply for 395 posts at upsconline.nic.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA exam through the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

UPSC NDA 2023 Registration ends TODAY, check steps to apply for 395 posts at upsconline.nic.in
File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the application window for the 2023 National Defence Academy’s NDA 1 today, January 10. The application link has been active since December 21, 2022. The period of withdrawal for NDA 1 applications will begin on January 18 and will continue till January 24. The NDA 1 2023 exam will be held on April 16. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA exam through the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in.

READ | 'Khaana Mangoge Langar Denge': Gurugram activist leaves netizens impressed with contribution to viral campaign

The candidates whose applications will be accepted can then participate in the recruiting process. A total of 395 positions in the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) will be filled. 19 out of these openings are reserved for women candidates. 

The written exam will select the application qualifying for the interview, medical board, and other boards. Male and female applicants who are unmarried and were born between July 2, 2004, and July 1, 2007, can apply for the posts. 

UPSC NDA Registration Process 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NDA 1 2023 link after selecting 'Active Examinations' 

READ | MHT CET 2023 Exam Date: Maharashtra state cell releases MAH CET exam calendar, check schedule here

Step 3: Candidates will then have to get themselves registered on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal. 

Step 4: Complete the application form by filling in all the important information.

Step 5: Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Once the application fee is paid, candidates can submit the UPSC NDA Application Form.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.