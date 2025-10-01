UPSC NDA 2 result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: Get direct LINK to download here

NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
EDUCATION
UPSC NDA 2 result: Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website.
UPSC NDA 2 result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy Examination II result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under 'What's New' section
Step 3: Click on 'NDA 2 Result'.
A list containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen. Search for your roll number and if it is in the list, you have cleared the written examination and are selected for the SSB interview.
Get a direct link HERE.
Examination was held on September 14, comprising two papers - Mathematics and General Ability. Students can download the question papers on the official website of the commission.