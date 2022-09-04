UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 to be held today, check exam day guidelines

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 today, September 4, 2022. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre, without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to entre the exam hall. UPSC NDA 2022 exam will be conducted at various Centers/Venues all over India.

The examination would be conducted in two shifts. Students have to appear for both. Paper 1 would be Mathematics which would be of 2.5 hours and carry 300 marks. The second paper or Paper 2 would be General Ability Test which would be for 2.5 hours and carry 600 marks.

This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 400 vacancies. Candidates who qualify for the written examination would then have to appear for the SSC interview round. Final results would be released based on performance in written as well as interview round.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Exam day guidelines, other details