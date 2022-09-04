Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 to be held today, check exam day guidelines

UPSC to conduct the NDA 2 2022 exam today, September 4. UPSC NDA 2 2022 exam will be held in offline mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 to be held today, check exam day guidelines
File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 today, September 4, 2022. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre, without the admit card candidates will not be allowed to entre the exam hall. UPSC NDA 2022 exam will be conducted at various Centers/Venues all over India. 

The examination would be conducted in two shifts. Students have to appear for both. Paper 1 would be Mathematics which would be of 2.5 hours and carry 300 marks. The second paper or Paper 2 would be General Ability Test which would be for 2.5 hours and carry 600 marks.

This recruitment drive is aiming to fill a total of 400 vacancies. Candidates who qualify for the written examination would then have to appear for the SSC interview round. Final results would be released based on performance in written as well as interview round.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Exam day guidelines, other details

  • Candidates should enter the exam centre 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Exam 
  • Candidate are not allowed to enter into the exam centre afterthe  closure of the entry.
  • Candidates should wear a mask  
  • Candidates should carry Black Ball Point Pen as they shall be required to fill the attendance list and the OMR answer Sheet with Black Ball Point Pen only.
  • Candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms including ‘social distancing’ inside the examination centre
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.