UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 Notification: Apply for 400 posts at upsc.gov.in, know last date, eligibility, selection process

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2022 (400 Vacancy). The last date to apply is June 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA -II 2022 Exam Notification Details

Exam: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA -II) Exam, 2022

No. of Vacancy: 400

UPSC NDA -II 2022 Exam Eligibility Criteria:

Army Wing of NDA: Candidate must be class 12th pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination.

Age Limit: born not earlier than 02nd January 2004 and not later than 1st January 2007

Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA & NA: Candidate must be class 12th pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics.

UPSC NDA -II 2022 Exam Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/Female Candidates: No fee

How to Apply for UPSC NDA -II 2022 Exam: Interested Candidates may apply online through the UPSC website upsc.gov.in OR upsconline.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and SSB Tests/Interview.

UPSC NDA -II 2022 Exam Notification: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: May 18, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: June 07, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan: June 06, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Online: June 07, 2022

UPSC NDA II 2022 Exam Date: September 04, 2022

Notification: upsc.gov.in/ExamNoti_NDA_NA_II_2022