UPSC NDA 1 Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for NDA 1 exam 2025. The candidates who appeared for the NDA 1 exam can check the result on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA 1 exam was conducted this time on April 13, 2025. Qualified candidates will now appear for the interview round that begins from January 2, 2026.

Candidates with the Roll Nos. in the list have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 155th Course and for the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2026. Get the direct link HERE.

UPSC has asked candidates to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. After this, the candidates would be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID.

"The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in," the commission said. Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview,” it added.

How to check UPSC NDA I Results 2025

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 link.

3. Open the result PDF

4. Check your result using roll number/name.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

