UPSC NDA 1 Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in: Know all details here

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2023 has been declared for the written exam today (May 1) at the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) NDA 1 Result 2023 declared for the written exam today (May 1). UPSC released the list of roll numbers who have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA 1 exam 2023 can check their result on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April 2023, candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2024. The result is also available at Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in,” said UPSC in an official notification.

Read: Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students intensify online campaign, over 650 sign petition; details

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link 'Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023.'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a PDF file.
  • Press ‘Ctrl + F’ and search for your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

“Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview,” the Commission further said in the notification. 

The mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result after SSB interviews and will remain on the website for 30 days.

