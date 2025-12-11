UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

UPSC has released the notification for NDA & NA I 2026, inviting applications from candidates seeking entry into the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force. The application window is open from December 10 to December 30, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) I 2026 exam. Aspiring candidates who wish to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through this prestigious examination can begin applying. The application window is open from December 10 to December 30, 2025.

Key Dates and Application Process

The NDA & NA I 2026 exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026, with an online application process through the UPSC portal (upsconline.nic.in). The registration process involves four modules, including account creation, universal registration, a common application form, and the examination-specific module, which can only be filled during the application window. After registration, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated for future use.

Exam Details for Candidates

Particulars Details Exam Name NDA & NA I 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Purpose Entry into National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Notification Release Date December 10, 2025 Application Start Date December 10, 2025 Last Date to Apply December 30, 2025 Mode of Application Online (via upsconline.nic.in) Exam Date (Written) April 12, 2026 (Sunday) Vacancies 394

How to Apply for NDA I 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online application portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: If not already registered, complete the general registration process, including account creation, universal registration, and the common application form. After this, you will receive a Universal Registration Number (URN).

Step 3: Log in with your URN and fill in the application form for "NDA I 2026". Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.

Step 4: After submission, an application number will be generated. Keep it safe for future reference.

Step 5: Save the completed application form for future reference.

Application Fee for NDA I 2026

General/OBC (NCL): Rs 100

SC/ST/Female/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: Exempted from fee

The application fee can be paid only through online modes such as Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards, UPI, or internet banking. The fee once paid is non-refundable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination.

Eligibility Criteria for NDA I 2026

Nationality:

Indian citizens

Subjects of Nepal/Bhutan

Refugees from Tibet settled in India before 1962, as per UPSC rules.

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status:

Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 1, 2007, and July 1, 2010, are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualifications:

Army Wing: 12th Class pass (10+2 pattern) or equivalent from a recognised board.

Air Force and Naval Wings: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised board.

The NDA I 2026 exam provides a golden opportunity for young aspirants to join the prestigious National Defence Academy and Naval Academy for a career in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their online application before December 30, 2025 deadline.