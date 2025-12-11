FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics

Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know

BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…

Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

US-Pakistan arms deal: Donald Trump clears sale of F-16 fighter jets to Islamabad amid stringent measures against India

Big LOSS to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: BCCI likely to cut their salaries by Rs 2 crore due to...

Warner Music India and Rthyms.Life forms partnership to take India's music to next level

After Donald Trump's 100% tariff move, THIS country imposes hefty tariffs on India, China, other Asian countries

Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics

Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini chanel bag

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net

Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know

Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here

UPSC has released the notification for NDA & NA I 2026, inviting applications from candidates seeking entry into the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force. The application window is open from December 10 to December 30, 2025.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) I 2026 exam. Aspiring candidates who wish to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through this prestigious examination can begin applying. The application window is open from December 10 to December 30, 2025.

Key Dates and Application Process

The NDA & NA I 2026 exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026, with an online application process through the UPSC portal (upsconline.nic.in). The registration process involves four modules, including account creation, universal registration, a common application form, and the examination-specific module, which can only be filled during the application window. After registration, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated for future use.

Exam Details for Candidates

Particulars Details
Exam Name NDA & NA I 2026
Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Purpose Entry into National Defence Academy & Naval Academy
Notification Release Date December 10, 2025
Application Start Date December 10, 2025
Last Date to Apply December 30, 2025
Mode of Application Online (via upsconline.nic.in)
Exam Date (Written) April 12, 2026 (Sunday)
Vacancies 394

How to Apply for NDA I 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online application portal at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: If not already registered, complete the general registration process, including account creation, universal registration, and the common application form. After this, you will receive a Universal Registration Number (URN).

Step 3: Log in with your URN and fill in the application form for "NDA I 2026". Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.

Step 4: After submission, an application number will be generated. Keep it safe for future reference.

Step 5: Save the completed application form for future reference.

Application Fee for NDA I 2026

General/OBC (NCL): Rs 100

SC/ST/Female/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs: Exempted from fee

The application fee can be paid only through online modes such as Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards, UPI, or internet banking. The fee once paid is non-refundable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination.

Eligibility Criteria for NDA I 2026

Nationality:

  • Indian citizens
  • Subjects of Nepal/Bhutan
  • Refugees from Tibet settled in India before 1962, as per UPSC rules.

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status:

Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 1, 2007, and July 1, 2010, are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualifications:

Army Wing: 12th Class pass (10+2 pattern) or equivalent from a recognised board.

Air Force and Naval Wings: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised board.

The NDA I 2026 exam provides a golden opportunity for young aspirants to join the prestigious National Defence Academy and Naval Academy for a career in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their online application before December 30, 2025 deadline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini Chanel bag; See pics
Isha Ambani stuns in custom Manish Malhotra outfit with mini chanel bag
Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know
Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa
BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers worth Rs..., for passengers who…
BIG move by IndiGo: After mass cancellation, airline announces travel vouchers w
Hrithik Roshan in damage control mode? Hours after comments on 'politics' of Dhurandhar, actor heaps praises on Ranveer Singh's film: 'Bloody mad...'
Hrithik heaps praises on Dhurandhar, hours after comments on its 'politics'
UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration for 394 posts begins at upsc.gov.in, exam to be held on THIS date; Check details here
UPSC NDA 1 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement