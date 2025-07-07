UPSC mentor Vikas Divyakirti names THIS star India cricketer as his favourite, says 'More than records, I like his...'

Vikas Divyakirti, who is the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, an organistion active in the civil services preparation since 1999, recently revealed about his favorite cricketer. Let's find out below to know more.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest competitive exams in India, attracting millions of aspirants who vie for a coveted spot in the country's bureaucracy. Many students flock to renowned coaching institutes like Drishti IAS, founded by Dr Vikas Divyakirti, a former IAS officer turned educator, in search of guidance and mentorship to crack this daunting exam. Interestingly, Dr Divyakirti's inspiration doesn't just come from the world of civil services; he is also an ardent fan of cricket. Recently, the UPSC mentor also revealed who is his favourite cricketer. Let's find out below.

Who is Vikas Divyakirti?

Vikas Divyakirti is the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, an organistion active in the civil services preparation since 1999. According to Drishti's website, he began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in his first attempt. He worked for a year at the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, he resigned from his post, returned to teaching and established Drishti IAS.

Who is Vikas Divyakirti's Favorite cricketer?

During an interview, Dr Divyakirti recently named his favourite cricketer. He said, "I like Virat Kohli a lot. He's a great role model for every cricketer. More than records, I like his nature and behaviour. He's very mature, very calm and he is a great human being." With numerous accolades and records to his name, Kohli has become an inspiration for millions, showcasing the rewards of hard work, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose.

Meanwhile, on 12 May 2025, Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from the Test format. This came right before India's tour of England.

From home dominance to overseas grit, Kohli's red-ball career was a masterclass in skill, determination, and consistency.

In 123 Tests, Kohli compiled 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, finishing as one of India's most prolific and influential Test cricketers.In Indian conditions, Kohli played 55 Test matches and scored 4,336 runs, including 14 centuries and 13 half-centuries. His highest Test score also came at home, a commanding 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019.