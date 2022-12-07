Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

UPSC Mains Results 2022: Know success story of Vaibhav Chhabra, who cleared UPSC IES despite failing 8 times

Vaibhav cleared the UPSC IES 2022 examinations despite failing the premier examination as many as eight times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

UPSC Mains Results 2022: Know success story of Vaibhav Chhabra, who cleared UPSC IES despite failing 8 times
UPSC Mains results 2022 have been declared on the official website

Ever year, crores of candidates appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2022, while only a few hundred of them are able to clear the premier examination. With the UPSC Main results 2022 out, here is a success story of one of the candidates.

The success story of UPSC candidate Vaibhav Chhabra is truly inspirational. Chhabra got 32nd rank in the UPSC IES (Indian Engineering Services) exam in the year 2018, despite failing the engineering test as many as eight times previous to this.

Vaibhav is a resident of Delhi and he did B.Tech from Netaji Subhash Institute of Delhi itself. Vaibhav got 56 percent marks during his undergraduate exam. Vaibhav used to teach physics at a coaching institute. After several years as a teacher, he reevaluated his career as an educator and thought that he was made for something big.

Soon after he cleared his B.Tech, he quit his job as an engineering graduate and thought about pursuing his dreams. He knew that clearing the UPSC main exam in 2022 is the right path for him, and set out to achieve his dream.

Vaibhav’s UPSC preparation was offbeat and different because he was not inclined toward studies. He started visiting the library to complete his syllabus, and studied for 12 hours each day, staying away from the internet.

During his UPSC preparation days, he suffered a major setback after his back got injured and doctors advised him to stay on bed rest for eight months. Despite this setback, he kept on studying from bed and never gave up.

Vaibhav said that he talked to his friends, teachers, and those people who completed their target, after which he made a diary. After this, did coaching for the first 6 months and then started self-study.

Vaibhav says that thinking has a great impact on your preparation, so stay away from negative-thinking people and stay with positive-thinking people.

READ | UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 OUT! Know how and where to check, other details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.