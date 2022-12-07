UPSC Mains Results 2022: Know success story of Vaibhav Chhabra, who cleared UPSC IES despite failing 8 times

UPSC Mains results 2022 have been declared on the official website

Ever year, crores of candidates appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations 2022, while only a few hundred of them are able to clear the premier examination. With the UPSC Main results 2022 out, here is a success story of one of the candidates.

The success story of UPSC candidate Vaibhav Chhabra is truly inspirational. Chhabra got 32nd rank in the UPSC IES (Indian Engineering Services) exam in the year 2018, despite failing the engineering test as many as eight times previous to this.

Vaibhav is a resident of Delhi and he did B.Tech from Netaji Subhash Institute of Delhi itself. Vaibhav got 56 percent marks during his undergraduate exam. Vaibhav used to teach physics at a coaching institute. After several years as a teacher, he reevaluated his career as an educator and thought that he was made for something big.

Soon after he cleared his B.Tech, he quit his job as an engineering graduate and thought about pursuing his dreams. He knew that clearing the UPSC main exam in 2022 is the right path for him, and set out to achieve his dream.

Vaibhav’s UPSC preparation was offbeat and different because he was not inclined toward studies. He started visiting the library to complete his syllabus, and studied for 12 hours each day, staying away from the internet.

During his UPSC preparation days, he suffered a major setback after his back got injured and doctors advised him to stay on bed rest for eight months. Despite this setback, he kept on studying from bed and never gave up.

Vaibhav said that he talked to his friends, teachers, and those people who completed their target, after which he made a diary. After this, did coaching for the first 6 months and then started self-study.

Vaibhav says that thinking has a great impact on your preparation, so stay away from negative-thinking people and stay with positive-thinking people.

