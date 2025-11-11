After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital with girlfriend Gauri Spratt - Watch viral video
India slams Pakistan after it blames India for car blast in Islamabad: 'Predictable tactic'
Manoj Bajpayee gets angry after Samay Raina asks him why he didn't come to India's Got Latent: 'Court ke chakkar...'
Bihar Exit Poll 2025: Who will win 5 key Assembly seats, including Mahua? Exit polls predict...
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's 10th class certificate goes viral, his marks were...
IPL 2026 Auction date and venue LEAKED: Latest report makes shocking revelations
UPSC Mains Result 2025 Declared: Get direct LINK to download PDF here
Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata’s son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat as Trustees days after Mehli Mistry's exit
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav to win? Exit polls say...
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Declared at rbi.org.in: Get direct LINK to download here
EDUCATION
UPSC Mains 2025 Result: Candidates in the new list are now qualified for the interview for selection to IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.
UPSC CSE Mains Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC CSE Mains result 2025 at its official website at upsc.gov. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 was held by the Commission from 22nd August 2025 to 31st August 2025. In the mains result, 2736 aspirants have made it to the interview. The result is in the form of a merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.
Candidates in the new list are now qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group A and Group B), the commission said in a statement.
Get a direct link HERE.
The final list of UPSC CSE toppers 2025 will be announced after the interview round, based on the combined marks of the Mains and Personality Test.
READ | RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Declared at rbi.org.in: Get direct LINK to download here