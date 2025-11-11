UPSC Mains Result 2025 Declared: Get direct LINK to download PDF here

UPSC Mains 2025 Result: Candidates in the new list are now qualified for the interview for selection to IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

UPSC CSE Mains Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC CSE Mains result 2025 at its official website at upsc.gov. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 was held by the Commission from 22nd August 2025 to 31st August 2025. In the mains result, 2736 aspirants have made it to the interview. The result is in the form of a merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Candidates in the new list are now qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group A and Group B), the commission said in a statement.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 PDF

Go to UPSC websites—upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Look for the link titled 'UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Merit List'. Click on the link to open the PDF file. Check your roll number in the list. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC Final Result

The final list of UPSC CSE toppers 2025 will be announced after the interview round, based on the combined marks of the Mains and Personality Test.

