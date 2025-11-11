UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Declared: 2736 candidates qualify, check steps to download PDF here

UPSC Mains result is in the form of a merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

UPSC Mains Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Mains result 2025 on its official website -- upsc.gov. In the second stage, 2,736 candidates have qualified for interviews, the third stage of the examination. The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, was held from 22nd August 2025 to 31st August 2025. The result is in the form of a merit list PDF, which contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 PDF: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to UPSC websites—upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled 'UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Merit List'.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the PDF file.

Step 4: Check your roll number in the list.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Get a direct link HERE.

UPSC Final Result

The final list of UPSC CSE toppers 2025 will be announced after the interview round, based on the combined marks of the Mains and Personality Test. UPSC Civil Services exam selects candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group A and Group B).